Dave Nolin Wetland Reserve takes people to rare, important ecosystem

The Dave Nolin Wetland Reserve opened in Beavercreek Township in Greene County last Friday in front of a crowd of fifty or so visitors. The 58 acre reserve has an accessible boardwalk and takes people through local high-quality wetland ecosystems. It’s owned and maintained by the Beaver Creek Wetlands Association and was funded primarily through donations and grants.

Wendy Rodgers, with the Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce, presented a certificate to the wetlands association at the ribbon cutting ceremony.

“All of this green space is bringing in so many more people to the Beavercreek, Greene County area.” Rodgers said, “that in itself is bringing in new business, new business owners, more store traffic, all of those types of things that we want in a community.”

The Nolin reserve is part of the larger Spotted Turtle Trail project which will create a continuous path connecting all the parks along the Beavercreek wetland corridor.

Jacki Mayer is the local wetlands association's Executive Director.

”Being able to give people the opportunity to have access into parts of nature that they would never see otherwise, to get them to see ecosystems they're not even aware of, the wetlands are not incredibly well known.” Mayer said, “but the problem is 90% of the wetlands in Ohio are gone, so we're trying to do what we can to protect what's left.”