Youth development program in West Dayton connects kids with nature

A program to get youth involved in nature is based out of Wesleyan MetroPark. The program – called Adventure Central – serves as one of the community pillars in West Dayton.

Adventure Central is approaching its 24th anniversary in October. The program is a collaboration between Five Rivers MetroParks, the Ohio State University Extension and 4-H.

Director Nate Arnett said the program got its legs after a community assessment revealed a need for out-of-school programs in the area.

“We recognize that we can do a nice job working with young people directly. But we also know that if we engage their families in what's going on, we're going to have much greater success,” Arnett said.

Programming includes after-school initiatives, summer day camps, volunteering opportunities and more. This year’s summer day camp cohort has 90 young people from first grade to high school.

And it's free for the children.

The goal is to help young people build connections in the natural world, Arnett said.

“After a few years of continuing to add different things in, add some nature playing, change up some of the design, put some gardens in, and ironically, actually, putting a little (asphalt) path right out the back door, but creating enough variety of space, we knew we were onto something when the kids were begging us to go outside,” he said.

1 of 2 — IMG_0380.jpg On the last week of the summer day camp, kids got to participate in a "color war" outdoors, where they got to throw pigments at one another, coloring their clothes. Adriana Martinez-Smiley / WYSO 2 of 2 — IMG_0384.jpg In addition to the summer day camp being free for participants, children are also provided free lunch. Adriana Martinez-Smiley / WYSO

Arnett said they’ve had children return to Adventure Central for years. He believes it’s because they ensure the whole family is committed to the program.

“Ultimately, our parents are our best advertisers. They're the ones that are talking it up to the other folks they know,” Arnett said.

Albert Emmanuel Powell has been part of Adventure Central’s programs since he was eight years old. Now he’s returned this summer at 15 for the job experience and training (or JET) program. He works as an assistant to the summer camp counselors.

“Whenever we do get out in nature, I like telling kids about plants and anything that I do find. Like earlier, one of my kids found this seed and he had no idea what it was. And it was a coffee bean,” Powell said. “I just like showing kids nature and being out in the community, working outdoors with kids.”

The summer day camp concluded last week. Opportunities to learn about the Adventure Central – called Activity Nights – will kick off Sept. 16.

