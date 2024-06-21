Miami Conservancy District makes case for new fees after spike in flooding, overdue repairs

The Miami Conservancy District board voted earlier this month to increase its flood protection fees.

The Miami Valley’s dam and levee system protects over 1 million people and $10 billion of property from floods.

These levees dams and levees were built more than 100 years ago following devastating floods. Now, critical repairs are needed.

Miami Conservancy District officials said they need to make at least $30 million in infrastructure upgrades over the next decade.

That’s where its flood protection assessment comes in.

How the assessment works

“When we're looking at all of the trends we're seeing, we've actually had a 228% increase in the amount of storage events behind those dams over the last 80 years."

About 40,000 protected property owners pay an annual assessment to go towards the flood protection system’s maintenance. The district voted to increase the maintenance rate used to calculate the assessments, rising from 2.19% to 3.35%. It also approved a 1% capital rate.

The assessments are calculated based on a formula from 1917, based on property values, depth of flooding during the Great Flood of 1913 and other factors.

Last year, the assessments generated $6.5 million. With this increase, they’re expected to generate almost $9 million.

Miami Conservancy District’s general manager MaryLynn Lodor said flood protection is more important than ever.

“When we're looking at all of the trends we're seeing, we've actually had a 228% increase in the amount of storage events behind those dams over the last 80 years,” Lodor said.

Courtesy of Miami Conservancy District The highlighted areas are the protected communities in Montgomery, Butler, Miami, Hamilton and Warren counties.

Since the flood protection system was built, it’s held back floodwaters over 2,150 times.

The increased fees still aren't enough to cover all the repair costs, according to the district; this year’s budget alone is over $9 million.

Other options were shut down

Last month, the agency rescinded its decision to adjust its fee increase based on this year’s property values. That came after complaints from some property owners, especially in Butler County, where they were already dealing with a 38% property value increase as well as a 20% tax increase countywide. The Miami Conservancy District has been using 2012 property values to calculate its assessments for over a decade.

This was the first year the district was going to use up-to-date property values. That would have generated $3 million more for the agency.

Hamilton City Council Member Michael Ryan said the council still wants to determine the financial impact this will have on residents.

“It's a way better alternative to what was originally proposed,” Ryan said. “But we still need to work through a few things with the board for a reasonable solution and outcome moving forward.”

The increase will be reflected in 2024 property tax bills, which should be shared early next year.

Since the use of 2024 property values in assessment calculations was withdrawn, Lodor said the Miami Conservancy District will be completing a study to review its assessment formula.

A Miami Conservancy District spokesperson said the recommendations from this study, which will most likely take two to three years, will inform assessment updates in the future.

In July, the Conservancy will have its annual meeting to hear the board's recommendation for the 2025 rates and for the capital assessment.