-
The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency awarded $7.9 million in grants to some local counties to build charging ports for electric vehicles last week.
-
More than 1.3 million people have been displaced, and destroyed farmland has raised concerns about the country's food supply.
-
A Bloomberg News/NPR investigation found large U.S. coal companies used bankruptcy and asset transfers to move old mines to shaky new owners, putting at risk federally mandated land reclamation.
-
The park began allowing regular visitor traffic along the Northeast Entrance Road on Saturday for the first time since it closed the entrance in response to severe weather.
-
A recent stranding on remote New Zealand islands left nearly 500 pilot whales dead. Scientists still don't know for sure why the events, also known as beachings, occur, but they have some ideas.
-
Mike Frazier spoke with Montgomery County Environmental Services Public Information Officer Megan O’Leary about another way to clean out your garage and help the environment at the same time.
-
A new report from the World Wildlife Fund and the Zoological Society of London analyzed years of data on wildlife populations across the world and found a downward trend in the Earth's biodiversity.