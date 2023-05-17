Bellbrook-Sugarcreek School District revises anti-harassment policy

The Bellbrook-Sugarcreek School Board revised its anti-harassment policy after it sparked strong public reaction. The original change was made in response to a state law that requires schools to include sexual orientation and gender identity in their anti-harassment policies.

The new policy language comes several weeks after students, parents and community members protested changes to the district’s general anti-harassment policy. In response, Bellbrook-Sugarcreek School Board members eliminated the words ‘gender identity and sexual orientation.' However, last week, they added revised language to a subsection of the policy.

The new policy states that harassment of students and staff "for any reason, including sexual orientation, gender identity, or membership in any other population or group will not be tolerated."

Reagan Dailey / 17-year-old Reagan Dailey is co-president of the Gay Straight Alliance Pride & Diversity club at Bellbrook High School.

17-year-old Reagan Dailey is co-president of the Gay Straight Alliance Pride & Diversity club at Bellbrook High School. She is attracted to women.

“I think we are going in the right direction but it will take awhile," Dailey said. "Harassment was going on before–it will happen after. It’s very hard to be different in a school like that.”

A board member worked with Dailey and students to reassure them the board is serious about their safety.