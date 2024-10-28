© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Central State University placed on fiscal watch

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published October 28, 2024 at 10:15 PM EDT
Two students walk past the letters C S U which are on the wall in a university building.
Central State University is taking steps to reign in spending amid a budget shortfall. CONTRIBUTED

Central State University is on fiscal watch.

The Ohio Department of Higher Education placed the school under this designation after Central State leadership told the agency of current financial challenges.

The university will adopt a financial recovery plan to help the school stabilize.

“Post-pandemic, institutions of higher education nationally are facing constrained finances," Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Mike Duffey said. "With today’s fiscal watch declaration, Central State University will receive assistance in adapting and positioning itself to become an even stronger and more competitive institution.”

Each quarter, Central State must give full reports to its board of trustees and to the chancellor. Also, during this process, Central State is required to consult with the state auditor’s office for advanced accounting support and recommendations.

“We value the support we’re receiving from Governor DeWine, Chancellor Duffey, and the Department of Higher Education,” Central State President Morakinyo A.O. Kuti said in a statement. “We are continuing to take action to ensure we manage our way through this fiscal watch period and address what’s necessary to ensure a bright future for our students, faculty, and staff.”

Central State may be on fiscal watch for as many as three years.
Tags
Education Central State University
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).

Email: kmobley@wyso.org
Cell phone: (937) 952-9924
See stories by Kathryn Mobley