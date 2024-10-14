Butler Tech breaks ground on $12.1M expansion

Butler Tech recently broke ground on a $12 million expansion of its Bioscience Center.

The center houses the school’s dental, health care, exercise and biomedical science programs.

Butler Tech said the West Chester campus expansion will allow them to enroll more students in high-demand health care programs, with the region experiencing a 15% rise in student applications.

The expansion is expected to open January 2026. It will add 25,000 square feet.

The project is partially funded by a $7.2 million grant from Ohio’s Career Technical Construction Program.

The program allocated almost $200 million to 35 career tech school districts last year.

Four other career tech institutions in southwest Ohio have received that funding. That includes Grant Career Center, the Upper Valley Career Center, the Centerville-Kettering-Oakwood Career Tech Compact, and the Great Oaks Career Campuses.

