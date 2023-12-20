DPS partners with Wright State, creates new college pathway for high school students

Dayton Public Schools is launching a new way for its high school students to get into college.

Beginning next year, ninth graders from Belmont High School and Thurgood Marshall High School will be eligible to participate in Wright State University’s Take Flight Program.

Dayton high school graduates who meet eligibility requirements and who attend Wright State will receive funding for up to 18 hours of undergraduate tuition per semester, up to $100 in textbook vouchers each academic year and internship/research opportunities.

David Lawrence is Interim Superintendent for Dayton Public Schools. He believes this kind of partnership can change the face of education to be more focused on a student’s long-term success.

“Oftentimes, students come back home from their first semester or at the end of their first year. It is for two main reasons. One, resources didn't have enough money to stay. And the second one, we didn't prepare them for the environment,” Lawrence explained. “By getting them on campus and or exposing them to college credits and college courses before they get there that are maybe aligned to some pathway that they want.”

According to Lawrence, this is the first phase of more DPS/college partnerships he's working to build. He also believes this partnership can help revitalize Dayton and area communities.

“My hope is that we can create a thriving economy around here, around Dayton, in the Montgomery County Region,” Lawrence said. “Kids are going to come back here and they're going to work and they're going to use their expertise. We can turn Dayton and the surrounding cities into thriving middle class communities.”

Eligible, students must be enrolled full-time in high school, maintain a GPA of 3.2 or higher and complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, FAFSA.