Issue 13 aims to help Centerville City Schools renovate buildings and expand career technical programs

Issue 13 would add a new property tax for Centerville homeowners to raise $12.9 million for Centerville City Schools.

The school district would use the majority of the money for operating costs with, $11.8 million designated for hiring staff to improve school safety and counseling services to students as well as adding new teachers.

Jon Wesney, the Centerville School District Superintendent, spoke at a past school board meeting. He said the district wants to offer two new career programs with a grant and the levy.

"We have a very good opportunity — to expand our career technical education programming and provide a health care program along with an IT program with that request. But, if we receive that grant, then we'll have to be able to support and maintain the cost of a teacher."

Over $1 million would be used by the school district to renovate aging buildings. Wesney says that it is easier to remodel the schools instead of continuing to maintain the old facilities.

"The average age of our buildings is approaching 60 years. Renovation is really the theme versus maintenance. When you have buildings that are as old as ours, the maintenance is a lot different," Wesney said.

Renovations would include new HVAC units, flooring repairs, ADA-compliant restroom remodeling, and increased security measures.

If Issue 13 passes — homeowners will pay around $17 monthly for every $100,000 of property value. The property value is based on the current appraised value by the county auditor. Private appraisals will not affect the tax.

It has been four years since the schools last put a levy on the ballot. Centerville residents can vote on Issue 13 on Tuesday.