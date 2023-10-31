Dayton Public Schools wants community input on new superintendent selection

The Dayton Public Schools district will host community meetings for input on electing a new superintendent.

Parents, students, staff and concerned citizens can discuss the qualities and attributes they want in the district’s next leader.

Board President Chrisondra Goodwine stated, "We believe that involving our families, students, staff, and our DPS community is essential to making the best decision for our district’s future."

An in-person meeting will be held on Monday, November 6, at 5:30 p.m. at River’s Edge Montessori, 108 Linwood Street.

The next meeting will be held via Zoom on Wednesday, November 15, at 5:30 p.m. A link to the meeting will be shared on the district’s social media and website, along with a survey.

The goal is for the new superintendent to begin July 1, 2024.