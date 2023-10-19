© 2023 WYSO
Wilberforce University's enrollment surge sparks $6M dorm project

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published October 19, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT
An aerial view of Wilberforce University, the oldest private HBCU founded by people of African descent.
Courtesy of Wilberforce University
An aerial view of Wilberforce University, the oldest private HBCU founded by people of African descent.

Last year, 454 students enrolled into Wilberforce University. At the beginning of the 2023 academic year, enrollment jumped to 617.

As a result, the university is constructing a new 10-building dorm complex at a cost of nearly $6 million. University administrators assert that the complex will be cost-effective — eliminating the need to pay rent for student housing in Xenia-area apartments and at Payne Theological.

Annually, room and board for students living off campus averages $10,400, and an additional $600 is required to cover transportation costs.

The school is also using furniture from other shuttered dorms — reducing the need to purchase new furniture for the complex.

Wilberforce University is launching a capital campaign to pay for this project. After winter break, approximately 30 students will move into the first newly completed dorm.

Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).

