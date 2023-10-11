© 2023 WYSO
Historic Dayton Catholic school closing due to structural issues

WYSO | By WYSO Staff
Published October 11, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT
Archdiocese of Cincinnati
The Archdioces of Cincinnati announced the closure of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic School in East Dayton will close at the end of the current school year.

The Archdiocese of Cincinnati says St. Anthony of Padua Catholic School in Dayton will close when the current school year ends in 2024.

The school's parking lot, built on top of the 108-year-old school's underground boiler, has damaged the boiler's roof to the point of being structurally unsound.

According to an engineering firm, repairing and replacing the school's boiler structure and heating system would cost $13 million.

The St. Anthony Parish says parents and staff have been notified of the closure and several nearby Catholic schools have been asked to give priority to the 156 students that will be transferring from St. Anthony.

The school employs 14 teachers and staff.

