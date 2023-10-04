Two Piqua teachers awarded $150K for excellence in teaching skilled trades

Students, faculty, and friends surround Konner Keller in his robotics lab, showering him with confetti. Seconds later, Harbor Freight Tools for Schools presented Keller a check for $50,000 for Teaching Excellence.

He will receive $15,000 while the Upper Valley Career Center will receive $35,000.

"Sometimes I feel like tech education goes unnoticed," Keller explained. "This (the award) is a great reminder that every American relies on these types of careers. It means everything to me."

Harbor Freight Tools for Schools was created in 2017 to invest in skilled trades programs connected to public schools and to spotlight the importance of trade careers. Applicants go through a rigorous national review process. Winners earn cash for themselves and their schools, as well as a new multi use rolling tool cart.

In a garage work space filled with cars on lifts, the $100,000 grand prize goes to Andy Buehler, an automotive technology teacher. The school will keep $70,000 dollars.

"Gonna be looking at how to get tools for the kids," Buehler said with a huge smile. "So the ones that go out to work their senior year will have tools to go out and get started making money, support themselves."

Nationwide, the program is recognizing 25 prize winners for their teaching excellence in the trades.