Education

More Ohio schools earning a passing grade: Where does your child's school rank?

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley,
Desmond Winton-Finklea
Published September 14, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT
The Dayton Public School System will use a different teaching model for elementary students.
RYAN POOLE
/
Dayton Public Schools
In the 2022-2023 academic year, Ohio schools earn high ratings and demonstrate improved performance on their report cards.

Report cards for Ohio’s schools have been released by The Ohio Department of Education has compiled them for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Of the 66 school districts in WYSO's listening area, most earned an overall score of three stars or higher — meaning they have met the state performance expectations. Notable schools in our region include Beavercreek High School, which earned 4.5 stars, Bellbrook High School, which earned a five-star rating and Carlisle Primary Elementary School, which earned four stars.

However, other schools are still navigating academic challenges, such as Belmont High School, which received a rating of 1.5 stars, Xenia High School with 2.5 stars and Thurgood Marshall High School with a two-star rating.

Schools are rated in five categories: achievement, progress, gap closing, early literacy and graduation.

The Ohio Department of Education is responsible for producing these report cards. According to its data, nearly 90% of districts statewide and 79% of schools earned overall ratings of three stars or higher. In the categories of Achievement and Performance — schools are seeing a positive trend in improvement. Notably, chronic absenteeism has seen a decline, dropping from 30.2% in 2021-2022 to 26.8% last year.

ODE's data also indicates an increased proficiency in English language arts and math across all groups of students. Additionally, 62.2% of third-grade students scored proficient on Ohio’s State Test for English Language Arts — an increase from 59.8%.

Governor Mike DeWine recently (R-Ohio) announced ReadOhio, a statewide effort to bolster literacy skills for all students. ODE is supporting this effort by offering no-cost resources to help schools and districts accelerate student achievement by providing access to tutoring and Zearn Math.

