More Ohio schools earning a passing grade: Where does your child's school rank?

Report cards for Ohio’s schools have been released by The Ohio Department of Education has compiled them for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Of the 66 school districts in WYSO's listening area, most earned an overall score of three stars or higher — meaning they have met the state performance expectations. Notable schools in our region include Beavercreek High School, which earned 4.5 stars, Bellbrook High School, which earned a five-star rating and Carlisle Primary Elementary School, which earned four stars.

However, other schools are still navigating academic challenges, such as Belmont High School, which received a rating of 1.5 stars, Xenia High School with 2.5 stars and Thurgood Marshall High School with a two-star rating.

Schools are rated in five categories: achievement, progress, gap closing, early literacy and graduation.

The Ohio Department of Education is responsible for producing these report cards. According to its data, nearly 90% of districts statewide and 79% of schools earned overall ratings of three stars or higher. In the categories of Achievement and Performance — schools are seeing a positive trend in improvement. Notably, chronic absenteeism has seen a decline, dropping from 30.2% in 2021-2022 to 26.8% last year.

ODE's data also indicates an increased proficiency in English language arts and math across all groups of students. Additionally, 62.2% of third-grade students scored proficient on Ohio’s State Test for English Language Arts — an increase from 59.8%.