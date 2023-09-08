'A sarcastic gesture of submission,' Tipp City official gives nazi salute

A Tipp City Schools Board of Education meeting turned heated on Tuesday this week.

School Board President Simon Patry resigned, but before doing so, he was discussing transparency surrounding current district projects.

In the middle of his remarks, board member Anne Zakkour attempted to interject.

"We have been talking ... to the community, to the board, there's been regular reports ... I'm talking, do not interrupt me, do not make any noises or else I will -- I will not tolerate it," Patry said, directing his latter comments to Zakkour.

"Oh... Oh ... Sieg Heil," Zakkour said in response, acting out a Nazi salute towards Patry.

Tipp City BOE member Anne Zakkour gave a Nazi salute and said Sieg Heil at Tuesday's school board meeting. @Mamie247now will be following this story and will have reaction from parents, school district, and other school board members. pic.twitter.com/GsAfjUFP0i — Dayton 24/7 Now (@dayton247now) September 6, 2023

Zakkour said in a statement to Dayton 24/7 Now following the incident: "Mr. Patry has been acting like a dictator on our board for years and last night I had enough of his demands of total obedience," she said. "My reaction last night was symbolic and a sarcastic gesture of submission to a board officer acting as a dictator."