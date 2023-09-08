© 2023 WYSO
Education

'A sarcastic gesture of submission,' Tipp City official gives nazi salute

WYSO | By Chris Welter
Published September 8, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT
Tipp City school board member Anne Zakkour (left) and board president Simon Patry (right)
Contributed
Tipp City school board member Anne Zakkour (left) and board president Simon Patry (right)

A Tipp City Schools Board of Education meeting turned heated on Tuesday this week.

School Board President Simon Patry resigned, but before doing so, he was discussing transparency surrounding current district projects.

In the middle of his remarks, board member Anne Zakkour attempted to interject.

"We have been talking ... to the community, to the board, there's been regular reports ... I'm talking, do not interrupt me, do not make any noises or else I will -- I will not tolerate it," Patry said, directing his latter comments to Zakkour.

"Oh... Oh ... Sieg Heil," Zakkour said in response, acting out a Nazi salute towards Patry.

Zakkour said in a statement to Dayton 24/7 Now following the incident: "Mr. Patry has been acting like a dictator on our board for years and last night I had enough of his demands of total obedience," she said. "My reaction last night was symbolic and a sarcastic gesture of submission to a board officer acting as a dictator."

Chris Welter
Chris Welter is the Environment Reporter at WYSO. He got his start in radio in 2017, when he completed a training at WYSO's Eichelberger Center for Community Voices. Prior to joining the team at WYSO, he did boots-on-the-ground conservation work and policy research on land-use issues in southwest Ohio as a Miller Fellow with the Tecumseh Land Trust.
