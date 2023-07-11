© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Dayton Public Schools offers new enrollment options

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published July 11, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT
Elementary students at the International School at Residence Park in Dayton. Now families can enroll their child/children online for Dayton Public Schools.
Ryan Poole
/
Dayton Public Schools
Elementary students at the International School at Residence Park in Dayton. Now families can enroll their child/children online for Dayton Public Schools.

The Dayton Public Schools (DPS) system is giving families more flexibility for Fall enrollment. Families can now enroll their children virtually, in-person or at one of seven community events this summer.

  • Virtual enrollment
    Parents or guardians can enroll their children virtually by visiting the DPS website and uploading all required documents using a desktop computer, a laptop, or a mobile device. All documents must be clear and easy to read in order to be accepted.
  • In-person enrollment
    In-person enrollment is available at Belmont, Dunbar and Meadowdale high schools as well as at the Central Office, 136 S. Ludlow Street. Families must schedule an appointment to enroll in person. Evening and weekend enrollment hours are available throughout July and August.
  • Community events
    No appointment is needed to enroll your child at one of seven community events this summer. These events will be held at various locations throughout the city. A list of the events and their locations can be found on the DPS website.

Copyright 2023 WYSO

Tags
Education Dayton Public SchoolsStudents
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).

Email: kmobley@wyso.org
Cell phone: (937)-952-9924
See stories by Kathryn Mobley