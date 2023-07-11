Dayton Public Schools offers new enrollment options

The Dayton Public Schools (DPS) system is giving families more flexibility for Fall enrollment. Families can now enroll their children virtually, in-person or at one of seven community events this summer.



Virtual enrollment

Parents or guardians can enroll their children virtually by visiting the DPS website and uploading all required documents using a desktop computer, a laptop, or a mobile device. All documents must be clear and easy to read in order to be accepted.



In-person enrollment is available at Belmont, Dunbar and Meadowdale high schools as well as at the Central Office, 136 S. Ludlow Street. Families must schedule an appointment to enroll in person. Evening and weekend enrollment hours are available throughout July and August.



No appointment is needed to enroll your child at one of seven community events this summer. These events will be held at various locations throughout the city. A list of the events and their locations can be found on the DPS website.

