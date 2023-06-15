Central State University names interim President

Nationally-recognized author and educator, Dr. Alex Johnson, has been named interim president of Central State University.

The CSU Board of Trustees appointed Dr. Johnson as the University’s president for one year.

CSU says Johnson has 30 years in higher education, most recently serving as president of Cuyahoga Community College.

Johnson also served in leadership positions at a multi-campus college in and around Pittsburgh, a Community College in New Orleans, a metropolitan campus in Cleveland and the Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges

Current CSU President Dr. Jack Thomas is leaving his post at the end of June after not renewing his contract.

Johnson will lead Central State beginning July 1 while the University looks for a permanent replacement.

