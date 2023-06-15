© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Central State University names interim President

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published June 15, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT
Dr. Alex Johnson will serve as the interim president of Central State University until a permanent replacement can be found.
CSU
/
Dr. Alex Johnson will serve as the interim president of Central State University until a permanent replacement can be found.

Nationally-recognized author and educator, Dr. Alex Johnson, has been named interim president of Central State University.

The CSU Board of Trustees appointed Dr. Johnson as the University’s president for one year.

CSU says Johnson has 30 years in higher education, most recently serving as president of Cuyahoga Community College.

Johnson also served in leadership positions at a multi-campus college in and around Pittsburgh, a Community College in New Orleans, a metropolitan campus in Cleveland and the Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges

Current CSU President Dr. Jack Thomas is leaving his post at the end of June after not renewing his contract.

Johnson will lead Central State beginning July 1 while the University looks for a permanent replacement.

Copyright 2023 WYSO. To see more, visit https://www.wyso.org.

Tags
Education Central State UniversityWilberforce
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
See stories by Mike Frazier