Mental wellness musical comes to Dayton to address teen anxiety

A musical addressing mental health is coming to Dayton next week. Alter High School will host a screening of the award winning show. The screening will be at 6PM on June 1st at Alter High School’s Auditorium.

The Anxiety Project deals with loss, alienation and friendship, among other issues young people struggle with. It was created by Rachel Dean and Dayton native-David Brush.

Montgomery County health officials say the region has seen an increase in the need for mental health services. They hope this screening will create conversations about mental health issues.

Colleen Oakes is with the Montgomery County Prevention Coalition.

“We just want to break the stigma. We know that right now we have about one in five of our kids that experience a mental illness. And so it really is more common than I think many people think,” Oakes said.

A panel discussion will follow the screening and Mental Health First Aid trained staff will be present.