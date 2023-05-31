© 2023 WYSO
Education

Mental wellness musical comes to Dayton to address teen anxiety

WYSO | By Ngozi Cole
Published May 31, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT
Pixabay
Alter High School in Dayton is hosting a free screening on June 1 of its production of The Anxiety Project, a musical about mental health.

A musical addressing mental health is coming to Dayton next week. Alter High School will host a screening of the award winning show. The screening will be at 6PM on June 1st at Alter High School’s Auditorium.

The Anxiety Project deals with loss, alienation and friendship, among other issues young people struggle with. It was created by Rachel Dean and Dayton native-David Brush.

Montgomery County health officials say the region has seen an increase in the need for mental health services. They hope this screening will create conversations about mental health issues.

Colleen Oakes is with the Montgomery County Prevention Coalition.

“We just want to break the stigma. We know that right now we have about one in five of our kids that experience a mental illness. And so it really is more common than I think many people think,” Oakes said.

A panel discussion will follow the screening and Mental Health First Aid trained staff will be present.

Education Mental Health
Ngozi Cole
Ngozi Cole is the Business and Economics Reporter for WYSO. She graduated with honors from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism in New York and is a 2022 Pulitzer Center Post-Graduate Reporting Fellow. Ngozi is from Freetown, Sierra Leone.
