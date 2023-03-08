© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Education

EDITED Walkin.jpg
Brandy Tirado
/
Trotwood teacher
Local and Statewide News
Trotwood teachers, staff stage a 'Walk-In'
Kathryn Mobley
On March 2, Trotwood school teachers and support staff staged a 'Walk-In' at several schools.
computer-technology-ring-cable-wire-internet-1053142
Pxhere.com
Local and Statewide News
Wilberforce University gifted millions to improve broadband access
Kathryn Mobley
Vex robotics Akron competition 1
Conor Morris
/
Ideastream Public Media
Local and Statewide News
STEM and the art of robot maintenance
Conor Morris
Load More