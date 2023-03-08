On March 2, Trotwood school teachers and support staff staged a 'Walk-In' at several schools.
On Saturday, the musical artist Candice Hoyes performed with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra. Hoyes weaves together classical, jazz, and pop to tell stories of African American experiences.
Clark State College recently established the Black Educators Support Fund. It was created to support the recruitment, retention, and development of Black educators. It was started by an anonymous donor who was concerned about the issue.
Wilberforce University is teaming up with a federal agency to create a new generation of minority entrepreneurs.
The Washington-Centerville Public Library’s Woodbourne branch has created a family workstation to meet the growing needs of working parents and caregivers.
Hunger-Free Schools Ohio Coalition is lobbying state legislators to cover the cost of school meals for all public school students. That’s because last summer, a federal pandemic-era waiver that provided universal free school meals for all students expired.