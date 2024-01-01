Dr. Teisha Dupree-Wilson is an Assistant Professor and Coordinator for the History and African American Studies Program at Coppin State University in Baltimore, Maryland. She is a native of Philadelphia, PA, and received her B.A. in history from Howard University. Dr. Dupree-Wilson went on to obtain her law degree from Northwestern California University School of Law. Her law school Trial and Appellate Advocacy Thesis, entitled “Race, Gender and Jury Nullification in the Criminal Justice System,” examined racial disparities in convictions and sentencing in the U.S. court system. Although Dr. Dupree-Wilson spent many years in the legal field, she recognized that her professional calling was tied to her passion for history. She went on to earn her M.A. and Ph.D. in history from Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland. Her dissertation surveyed the connection between black radio and the modern Civil Rights Movement in the United States.

Dr. Dupree-Wilson currently serves as the chairperson for the African American and Civil Rights Caucus of the Radio Preservation Task Force at the Library of Congress. She is also a Commissioner for the Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which is dedicated to researching cases of racially motivated lynchings in the state’s history. Additionally, she is an advisory board member for the Underground Railroad Exhibit at the B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore, Maryland.

Dr. Dupree-Wilson’s most recent publications include: “Killing “Dixie”: The NAACP, the Black Press, and the Crusade to End Black Caricature Culture in Hollywood, 1950–1969"; “Phenotypic Proximity: Colorism and Intraracial Discrimination Among Blacks in the United States and Brazil, 1928-1988"; and "The Evolution of African American Radio" for Oxford University's Research Encyclopedia of American History. Her areas of specialization include African American Media History, the African American Legal Community in the “Jim Crow” Era, Hip Hop History, Afro-Latin American and Caribbean History, and Museum Studies. Dr. Dupree-Wilson is a proud member of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, Phi Alpha Delta Law Fraternity, and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

