Dayton Youth Radio Application - Fall 2022

Application Deadline: Midnight Friday, August 26, 2022

Thank you for applying to the fall Dayton Youth Radio class. We’re recruiting 10 to 12 high school students to participate. You will learn real world journalism skills like interviewing, writing for broadcast media, news gathering and how to use professional digital audio equipment. WYSO will provide all the equipment and training you’ll need and also free lunch during the classes. The most important thing is your commitment, we’ll expect you to show up on-time for ALL six classes and come ready to learn. Oh yeah, there’s some work but we think you’ll have a lot of FUN!

Students and Parents:

Classes are EVERY Saturday 11am to 2pm

Lunch Provided

START: September 10, 2022

END: October 15, 2022

Classes are at at WYSO

150 E. South College St. Yellow Springs OH, 45387