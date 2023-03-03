-
Ohio's Attorney General says that technology is being used more often to solve crimes.
The fifth week of the trial of the Republican former Ohio House speaker and former chair of the Ohio Republican Party started with two witnesses who testified for the prosecution about passing House Bill 6 and stopping a potential ballot issue against it.
The trial of Larry Householder and Matt Borges is going into the fourth week and the prosecution is preparing to move on to other witnesses in the case.
The lawyers for Larry Householder and Matt Borges had the chance to cross examine an FBI special agent after spending seven days answering questions for the prosecution.
Federal prosecutors played phone calls and in-person meetings that were secretly recorded to act as evidence against Matt Borges in the $61 million bribery case.
The trial of Larry Householder and Matt Borges revealed more details of how FirstEnergy campaigned for House Bill 6 and the role Borges played in their lobbying effort.
The trial of former Ohio House speaker Larry Householder and former Ohio GOP chairman Matt Borges dwarfs previous public corruption trials Ohio. But there is nothing in state or federal campaign finance law to prevent that record from being broken.
The two defendants both said they are optimistic about the trial and “relieved” that the wait is over to make their case.
Opening arguments in the trial of Larry Householder, former Ohio House speaker, and Matt Borges, former FirstEnergy lobbyist, are set to begin Monday.