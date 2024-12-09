© 2024 WYSO
Former Montgomery County Auditor's Office employee indicted, accused of stealing license fees

WYSO | By Kaitlin Schroeder
Published December 9, 2024 at 7:55 PM EST
The Dayton Montgomery County Courts Building.
The Dayton Montgomery County Courts Building.

An employee at the Montgomery County Auditor's Office has been charged with stealing more license fees.

The former employee, Jodi Hockett, was arrested on Friday.

Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith said in a statement that Hockett was terminated on Nov. 26 from her job as a clerk.

According to the Keith, Hockett is accused of the theft or destruction of about $189,000 in license fees between May 2023 through July of this year.

Keith said the indictment and termination follows an investigation by the auditor's office and county prosecutor's office conducted over several months.

Keith said Hockett admitted she took the cash and destroyed the checks when talking with the prosecutor's office.

Kaitlin Schroeder
Kaitlin Schroeder (she/her) joined WYSO in 2024 with 10 years of experience in local news. This includes Dayton Daily News, Dayton Business Journal, the Morning Sentinel in Maine, and KosovaLive in Pristina, Kosovo.
