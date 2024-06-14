Dayton-area members of motorcycle club indicted, after investigation by organized crime task force
A federal grand jury in Dayton has indicted 14 members of the “outlaw motorcycle gang” known as the Thug Riders Motorcycle Club, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
The indictment alleges that the club operated a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in acts of violence like murder, arson and assault. Members also allegedly participated in extortion and identity fraud.
An indictment is an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The indictment was returned on June 11, and federal and local law enforcement officials arrested all 14 defendants yesterday, a press release states.
According to the indictment, members of the TRMC Dayton chapter "engaged in overt acts in support of their enterprise" including:
- blowing up a former member’s vehicle in Huber Heights in May 2021;
- killing a man during a September 2021 shootout in Harrison Township;
- shooting more than 190 live gunfire rounds into a rival motorcycle gang’s clubhouse in Lexington, Kentucky, in April 2023;
- threatening and extorting former gang members;
- breaking the leg of a patron at Toby’s Tavern in Dayton in June 2023;
- attacking a rival gang member at Chris’s Band Box in Dayton in July 2023;
- engaging in a shootout at a Springfield, Ohio, motorcycle gang’s clubhouse in March 2024; and
- physically assaulting members of another motorcycle gang in London, Ohio, in May 2024.
Individuals charged in the indictment are:
|Name
|Also Known As
|Age
|City of residence
|Juan A. Robles
|Juan the Man
|45
|Phoenix, Arizona
|Joey A. Marshall
|King Joe, Diesel
|44
|Xenia, Ohio
|Jared T. Peters
|Savage
|37
|Dayton, Ohio
|Brandon W. Fisher
|Road Runner
|26
|Piqua, Ohio
|John A. Smith
|Chaos
|37
|Dayton, Ohio
|Norman D. Beach
|Stormin’ Normin’
|49
|Dayton, Ohio
|Michael S. Henry
|Brutal
|40
|Xenia, Ohio
|Daniel B. Hutton
|Havok
|39
|Fairborn, Ohio
|Michael L. Reese
|Butcher
|44
|Miamisburg, Ohio
|Matthew J. Hawkins
|Hawk
|32
|Pequea, Pennsylvania
|Joseph M. Rader
|Delta
|32
|Richmond, Kentucky
|Justin J. Baker
|Wild Boy
|29
|Columbus, Ohio
|Cody D. Hughes
|Tater
|28
|Columbus, Ohio
|Brent A. Egleston
|Be Easy
|36
|Xenia
Count one of the indictment charges Robles, Marshall, Peters, Fisher, Smith, Beach and Henry with racketeering (RICO) conspiracy. The indictment’s remaining three counts charge defendants with assaults, attempted assaults and conspiracy to commit assaults. The racketeering conspiracy as charged in this case is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation.