© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dayton-area members of motorcycle club indicted, after investigation by organized crime task force

WYSO | By Kaitlin Schroeder
Published June 14, 2024 at 1:22 PM EDT
The Walter H. Rice federal building and U.S. Courthouse in downtown Dayton.
Alejandro Figueroa
/
WYSO
The Walter H. Rice federal building and U.S. Courthouse in downtown Dayton.

A federal grand jury in Dayton has indicted 14 members of the “outlaw motorcycle gang” known as the Thug Riders Motorcycle Club, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The indictment alleges that the club operated a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in acts of violence like murder, arson and assault. Members also allegedly participated in extortion and identity fraud.

An indictment is an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The indictment was returned on June 11, and federal and local law enforcement officials arrested all 14 defendants yesterday, a press release states.

According to the indictment, members of the TRMC Dayton chapter "engaged in overt acts in support of their enterprise" including:

  • blowing up a former member’s vehicle in Huber Heights in May 2021;
  • killing a man during a September 2021 shootout in Harrison Township;
  • shooting more than 190 live gunfire rounds into a rival motorcycle gang’s clubhouse in Lexington, Kentucky, in April 2023;
  • threatening and extorting former gang members;
  • breaking the leg of a patron at Toby’s Tavern in Dayton in June 2023;
  • attacking a rival gang member at Chris’s Band Box in Dayton in July 2023;
  • engaging in a shootout at a Springfield, Ohio, motorcycle gang’s clubhouse in March 2024; and
  • physically assaulting members of another motorcycle gang in London, Ohio, in May 2024.

Individuals charged in the indictment are:

Name
Also Known As
Age
City of residence
Juan A. Robles
Juan the Man
45
Phoenix, Arizona
Joey A. Marshall
King Joe, Diesel
44
Xenia, Ohio
Jared T. Peters
Savage
37
Dayton, Ohio
Brandon W. Fisher
Road Runner
26
Piqua, Ohio
John A. Smith
Chaos
37
Dayton, Ohio
Norman D. Beach
Stormin’ Normin’
49
Dayton, Ohio
Michael S. Henry
Brutal
40
Xenia, Ohio
Daniel B. Hutton
Havok
39
Fairborn, Ohio
Michael L. Reese
Butcher
44
Miamisburg, Ohio
Matthew J. Hawkins
Hawk
32
Pequea, Pennsylvania
Joseph M. Rader
Delta
32
Richmond, Kentucky
Justin J. Baker
Wild Boy
29
Columbus, Ohio
Cody D. Hughes
Tater
28
Columbus, Ohio
Brent A. Egleston
Be Easy
36
Xenia

Count one of the indictment charges Robles, Marshall, Peters, Fisher, Smith, Beach and Henry with racketeering (RICO) conspiracy. The indictment’s remaining three counts charge defendants with assaults, attempted assaults and conspiracy to commit assaults. The racketeering conspiracy as charged in this case is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation.

Courts & Crime
Kaitlin Schroeder
Kaitlin Schroeder (she/her) joined WYSO in 2024 with 10 years of experience in local news. This includes Dayton Daily News, Dayton Business Journal, the Morning Sentinel in Maine, and KosovaLive in Pristina, Kosovo.
See stories by Kaitlin Schroeder