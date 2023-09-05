© 2023 WYSO
Courts & Crime

Dayton man with disabilities awarded $45k settlement from police department

WYSO | By Chris Welter
Published September 5, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT
Desmond Winton-Finklea
/
WYSO

A Dayton man will receive a $45,000 settlement from the Dayton police department, resolving a lawsuit filed Jack Runser.

Runser, alleged his civil rights were violated when two officers, Seth Victor and Joshua Wiesman, handcuffed him and took him to the hospital against his will. The officers cited concerns about Runser being under the infulence of drugs or experiencing a mental health crisis.

Runser, a former body builder, is deaf, mute and has cerebral palsy. The incident occurred while he was walking to a convenience store from his home, following a 911 call from a passing motorist who asked for a welfare check.

Runser reported difficulty understanding what the officers were saying due to his deafness and their use of masks, preventing him from lip-reading.

An internal investigation cleared officers Victor and Wiesman of misconduct.

According to the Dayton Daily News, Dayton's citizen police board expressed disagreement with the results of that internal investigation. They suggested disciplinary action and more training for the officers.

Chris Welter
Chris Welter is the Environment Reporter at WYSO. He got his start in radio in 2017, when he completed a training at WYSO's Eichelberger Center for Community Voices. Prior to joining the team at WYSO, he did boots-on-the-ground conservation work and policy research on land-use issues in southwest Ohio as a Miller Fellow with the Tecumseh Land Trust.
