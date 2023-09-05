Dayton man with disabilities awarded $45k settlement from police department

A Dayton man will receive a $45,000 settlement from the Dayton police department, resolving a lawsuit filed Jack Runser.

Runser, alleged his civil rights were violated when two officers, Seth Victor and Joshua Wiesman, handcuffed him and took him to the hospital against his will. The officers cited concerns about Runser being under the infulence of drugs or experiencing a mental health crisis.

Runser, a former body builder, is deaf, mute and has cerebral palsy. The incident occurred while he was walking to a convenience store from his home, following a 911 call from a passing motorist who asked for a welfare check.

Runser reported difficulty understanding what the officers were saying due to his deafness and their use of masks, preventing him from lip-reading.

An internal investigation cleared officers Victor and Wiesman of misconduct.

According to the Dayton Daily News, Dayton's citizen police board expressed disagreement with the results of that internal investigation. They suggested disciplinary action and more training for the officers.