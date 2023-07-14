Trial date set for former Montgomery County assistant prosecutor charged with sexual assault

A trial date has been set for a former Montgomery County assistant prosecutor at a motion hearing on Thursday at the Montgomery County Commons Pleas Court.

John Amos was indicted last year on charges of rape, sexual battery and gross sexual imposition. Amos pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The alleged incident occurred 10 years ago and didn’t involve any cases or people connected with the prosecutor’s office, according to a statement from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s office.

According to court documents, his accuser alleges Amos sexually assaulted him after he got drunk at a bar. A bartender called a cab for the man and Amos got in the cab with him and they both went to Amos’ house, where the man said he was sexually assaulted by Amos.

In June of 2020, the Montgomery County prosecutor's office was informed of a criminal investigation into Amos about the incident. Amos continued to prosecute criminal cases while he was under investigation. Though he resigned after he was indicted.

The case is now being prosecuted by a Lucas County prosecutor and overseen by a Franklin County visiting judge to avoid a conflict of interest.

Amos’ jury trial date is scheduled for October 10, 2023.

Alejandro Figueroa is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.

