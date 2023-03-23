A Fairborn transgender woman awaits a judge's ruling in her case.
The lawsuit seeks to halt the reproductive rights issue by asking the Ohio Supreme Court to order it to be broken into two or more parts.
Dayton City Commissioners accept $700,000 bridge settlement from Eagle Bridge Company.
The crime survivors say more than two dozen states already have legislation that does that on their books.
Cleveland is exploring legal action against TikTok, a short-form video social media app, for hosting content that documents and popularized Kias and Hyundais thefts.
The Ohio Justice Bus will visit the Akron Bar Association to provide free legal advice and council with lawyers.