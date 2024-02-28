Springfield student poet: 'It's a great way to connect with people'

Note from the producer: Today, we showcase student poets from the School of Innovation in Springfield. Their poetry is tender, troubled, heartbreaking, and sometimes silly. You will hear the students reflect on their creative process and tell you what their poems are really about. And just a warning: some of the poems you're about to read discuss serious topics such as grief, racism, and gun violence and also use adult language.

Jinx Hampton: Hi, my name is Jinx. I go by they/them pronouns and am here at Springfield School of Innovation. We're in the writers club, and we do poetry mostly.

The Mask We Wear by Jinx Hampton



The mask we wear is thick with repairs

Layered on from all the times we've worn it



When we laugh too hard

And others look with disturbed eyes

Until we stop and patch it up

Returning to what should be ourselves



And when we show tears from emotions built up

And they ruin the colors layered

on the mask we've made

We look towards our peers

To help us take a moment

And breathe

Before repairing the mask with a tinge from the original



Our eyes open a bit too wide

And stretch out the holes

we've cut to see

Far too much

we see too much



it scares us half to death

when we see they've noticed

So we repair it

Enough not to let anybody see

who we truly are



For a long, long time.

We hide

Behind masks

Afraid of how others might see us

Not recognizing that

They

Might be wearing one too.

Don Taylor: My name is Donald. I'm in 10th grade, and poetry is a way to express myself. It is a way for me just to let out my emotions.

An Idea by Don Taylor



An idea

is like fishing

catching a thought

a piece of yourself

reeling you into

a place of imagination



An idea

is a place of curiosity

a place where there

is no one answer

but a place of infinite choices

Jinx: So, what's your preference for poetry? Do you like the shorter ones? The longer ones? The emotional ones?

Don: The poems I do usually end up more like a song.

I talk a lot about my past and how I felt emotionally at a point in time. Or I write exactly about what I'm thinking about in the present.

Most of it is just me listening to myself and my pen, writing everything down.

Jinx: I'm the same, except I don't hold a pen. I think it out first and see what connects and fits well together.

What it means to me is what matters. The audience might get it. They might understand. I just put it out there so they know they're not alone If they're feeling what I'm feeling.

Jinx: poetry is a great way to connect with people. The words connect to these little points in your brain and make a spark. Then you get ideas from other people's ideas, and it spreads. That's what I like most.

These poems and interviews were recorded in the library at the School of Innovation in Springfield. Special thanks to Beth Dixon from Wellspring and Kathy Lee, the principal at the School of Innovation.