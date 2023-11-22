Community members react to the Beavercreek Walmart shooting

On Monday night in Beavercreek, four people were injured during a shooting at the local Walmart, with the gunman later taking his own life.

Fairfield Crossing, where the Walmart is located, is a popular shopping destination for residents in the region.

Springfield resident Ruth Akers said she’s been in the area almost every day this week in preparation for the holidays.

She said she never would've expected the shooting here.

“Honestly, it's getting a lot scarier because at least I thought moving to a more rural area, which is what a lot of Ohio is, that we might be able to get away from that because it seems to happen in busier places,” Akers said.

With her husband and children in tow going to the Sam’s Club next door, she said she felt like keeping her family extra close this day.

“I don't mind going out with my husband because he's ex-military and I feel like he'd be able to be better in that situation than I would because I would probably not react appropriately,” said Akers. “And I definitely don't like taking my kids out in public or them going by themselves after situations like this.”

West Milton resident Vickie Adams and her granddaughter were visiting the JCPenney across the street on Tuesday. She said it makes her reflect on when the last day with her family could be.

“It's sad that four people are going to be in the hospital for Thanksgiving and somebody has lost either a parent or a child.”

Dayton local Paul Lara doesn’t frequent this shopping area often, but he does know people who do.

“My kids. And I'd be honest with you, when I heard the news last night, I was a little worried because they do go to that Walmart, but it was late at night. Usually they're not out that way. But still that thought goes through your mind, you know?” he said.

Adriana Martinez-Smiley / WYSO The Walmart in Beavercreek on Tuesday, Nov. 21

The location remains temporarily closed while the investigation continues.

Walmart associate from Troy, Macy Delk said she was called to come to the Beavercreek location to offer some reprieve to the local employees.

“It was hard to hear, you know, because, I believe there weren't any Walmart associates that were injured or anything like that,” she explained. “But I know that they're probably really frightened and all shaken up.”

For Xenia resident Nate Schwartzenberger, he said it won’t stop him from visiting this shopping area because it’s most convenient for him to get to by bus.

Going out is a risk everyone takes everyday, he said.

“You never know if tomorrow's going to come. You're not guaranteed that. And that sounds cruel, but I worked in the medical field. I've seen people die. They were babies. They weren't guaranteed tomorrow. And that's sad. But seeing people die of stupidity is ridiculous.”

The Walmart is the same location where police shot and killed 22-year-old John Crawford III in 2014.

