What do people in the Miami Valley think about the Israel-Hamas war?

The latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll found that two-thirds of Americans said the United States should publicly support Israel in the Israel-Hamas war.

WYSO’s Basim Blunt and Chris Welter went to courthouse square in downtown Dayton, Ohio during the lunch rush last Friday, October 13 to see what people in the Miami Valley think about the conflict.

Transcript (edited lightly for length and clarity)

Tim Bruce (Dayton): It's horrific Hamas did what they did but I think that Israel is culpable in the situation.

Daphne Young (Dayton): Honestly, when someone comes into your home and does what they did, I understand wanting to retaliate.

John Dome (Springboro): It seems like there's no end in sight. It's a shame that all these generations later they still haven't been able to work something out. I don't know where it's going to end up.

Paula Ewers (Dayton): I don't approve of the US supporting Israel as much as we are. We really should be supporting the underdogs, too.

Deborah Hogshead (Troy): I'm for justice for the Israeli citizens, not retribution. And I'm for justice for those many innocent Palestinians who are suffering because of the continuing bombardment.

Hilary Lerman (Dayton): What Israel is doing, they're cutting off water, they're cutting off food, and they're cutting off electricity, which is basically genocide.

Logan Martinez (Dayton): It's a tragedy that has become a total war where civilians are being killed on both sides.

Tanya Robinson (Huber Heights): I'm not a fan of it. Fighting a religious war is never-ending.

Anthony Wooding (Dayton): War doesn't solve anything. It costs money and it hurts people.

Produced by Eichelberger Center for Community Voices Encore Miller Fellow David Seitz.