What do people in the Miami Valley think about the Israel-Hamas war?

WYSO | By Basim Blunt,
Chris WelterDavid Seitz
Published October 19, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT
Peace protestors at Courthouse Square in downtown Dayton
Basim Blunt
/
WYSO
Peace protestors at Courthouse Square in downtown Dayton

The latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll found that two-thirds of Americans said the United States should publicly support Israel in the Israel-Hamas war.

WYSO’s Basim Blunt and Chris Welter went to courthouse square in downtown Dayton, Ohio during the lunch rush last Friday, October 13 to see what people in the Miami Valley think about the conflict.

Transcript (edited lightly for length and clarity)

Tim Bruce (Dayton): It's horrific Hamas did what they did but I think that Israel is culpable in the situation.

Daphne Young (Dayton): Honestly, when someone comes into your home and does what they did, I understand wanting to retaliate.

John Dome (Springboro): It seems like there's no end in sight. It's a shame that all these generations later they still haven't been able to work something out. I don't know where it's going to end up.

Paula Ewers (Dayton): I don't approve of the US supporting Israel as much as we are. We really should be supporting the underdogs, too.

Deborah Hogshead (Troy): I'm for justice for the Israeli citizens, not retribution. And I'm for justice for those many innocent Palestinians who are suffering because of the continuing bombardment.

Hilary Lerman (Dayton): What Israel is doing, they're cutting off water, they're cutting off food, and they're cutting off electricity, which is basically genocide.

Logan Martinez (Dayton): It's a tragedy that has become a total war where civilians are being killed on both sides.

Tanya Robinson (Huber Heights): I'm not a fan of it. Fighting a religious war is never-ending.

Anthony Wooding (Dayton): War doesn't solve anything. It costs money and it hurts people.

Produced by Eichelberger Center for Community Voices Encore Miller Fellow David Seitz.

Basim Blunt
Basim has worked in the media for over twenty years, as an A&R rep with Capitol Records and as a morning drive show producer. He is a filmmaker, media arts adjunct, and also a digital editing teacher in the Dayton Metro area. In 2012 he joined WYSO as a Community Voices Producer, and his work has earned him a “New Voices” Scholar award by (AIR) Association of Independents in Radio. Basim has produced the award-winning documentary Boogie Nights: A History of Funk Music in Dayton. He also served as Project Manager for ReInvention Stories, a multimedia docu-series produced by Oscar-winning filmmakers Steve Bognar and Julia Reichert. In 2020, Blunt received a PMJA (Public Media Journalists Association) award for his WYSO series Dayton Youth Radio, for which he is the founding producer and instructor. Basim spins an eclectic mix of funk, soul, and classic R&B every Thursday night from 8 p.m to 10 p.m., as host of the 91.3 FM music show Behind the Groove.
Chris Welter
Chris Welter is the Managing Editor at The Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO.

Chris got his start in radio in 2017 when he completed a six-month training at the Center for Community Voices. Most recently, he worked as a substitute host and the Environment Reporter at WYSO.
David Seitz
David Seitz learned his basic audio writing skills in the third Community Voices class. Since then he has produced many stories on music, theater, dance, and visual art for Cultural Couch. He is deeply grateful that most of my stories bring out social justice issues in a variety of art forms, whether it be trans gender singing, the musical story of activist Bayard Rustin, or men performing Hamilton in prison.
