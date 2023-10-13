© 2023 WYSO
Traffic patterns on I-75 south of Dayton will change as construction enters new phase

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published October 13, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT
Traffic patterns in the I-75 construction zone just south of downtown Dayton will change the week of October 23.
Wikimedia Commons
There soon will be a traffic change in the construction zone on I-75 just south of Downtown Dayton.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says each direction of I-75 between US 35 and state route 741 will be restored to three lanes of traffic during the week of October 23 and will remain throughout this winter. Some lanes in that area of I-75 will be temporarily closed overnight while crews shift traffic patterns.

The temporary lane in the construction area will be closed for the winter, but will be used again next spring for the next phase of I-75’s construction.

ODOT also says that the on-ramp from east Dixie Drive to I-75 northbound is now open.

The entire project is expected to be finished by the summer of 2025.

Community Interstate 75
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
