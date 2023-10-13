© 2023 WYSO
Dayton nonprofit fixes up Edgemont neighborhood houses for low-income seniors

WYSO | By Alejandro Figueroa
Published October 13, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT
Two Lowe's volunteers painting the railing of Susie Brown's house in the Edgemont neighborhood in Dayton.
Alejandro Figueroa
/
WYSO
Rebuilding Together Dayton has served the Miami Valley for nearly 30 years with home repairs for low-income seniors. On Thursday the nonprofit fixed three houses in the Edgemont neighborhood.

One of the houses the group fixed, in partnership with volunteers from Lowes, belonged to Susie Brown who has lived in the same house for over 40 years.

Brown, 85, said even though she retired after working at Miami Valley Hospital, she’s got a limited budget.

“This is my home, but they just helped me,” Brown said. “They helped with all. If it wasn’t for them, I couldn’t do it because my income is not enough to do it.”

As part of its Rebuild a Block initiative, Rebuilding Together Dayton has updated her kitchen, installed new flooring and shower. Volunteers also raked her front yard and painted her front porch railing and window shutters.

Caroline Brokaw, who manages the Seasonal Safe@Home program at the nonprofit, said she’s seen a growing need for these services.

“With a limited income they don't have the means to always do the home repairs, modifications,” Brokaw explained. “So helping with doing the repairs, it prevents further deterioration in the home and keeps them safe and healthy.”

Last year the nonprofit repaired over 140 houses. Brokaw said that work allows more seniors like Susie to stay in their homes longer.

Alejandro Figueroa is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.

Alejandro Figueroa
Alejandro Figueroa covers food insecurity and the business of food for WYSO through Report for America — a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Alejandro particularly covers the lack of access to healthy and affordable food in Southwest Ohio communities, and what local government and nonprofits are doing to address it. He also covers rural and urban farming

Email: afigueroa@wyso.org
Phone: 937-917-5943
See stories by Alejandro Figueroa