Mobile hotspots available at the Dayton Metro Library

The pandemic showed how critical quality internet access is — from online schooling to telehealth appointments to work from home.

Now Dayton area residents have a new way to access that service.

The Dayton Metro Library is offering free, mobile hotspots with 4G service for check out to all patrons holding a library card.

Josh Ashworth is the IT director at the Dayton Metro Library. He said this program began as a way to continue the library’s efforts to bridge the digital divide.

“We’ve done a couple of projects with mobile hotspots, usually in conjunction with a partner organization, and we just felt that now was the time to make it a permanent part of our collection,” Ashworth said.

Hotspots are available at every Dayton Metro Library location to check out for 21 days. Library card holders can renew the kits five times if there is no waiting list.