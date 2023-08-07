© 2023 WYSO
Community

Families of Addicts celebrates a decade of support with 10th annual 'Rally 4 Recovery'

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published August 7, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT
Photo from a large FOA event in 2019
Andrew Grimm
/
WYSO
Photo from a large Families of Addicts event in 2019. FOA is celebrating its 10th Rally 4 Recovery on August 27 on Courthouse Square in Dayton.

Families of Addicts is hosting its 10th annual Rally 4 Recovery in downtown Dayton at Courthouse Square, on August 27. The event celebrates a decade of supporting families across the Miami Valley impacted by addiction.

Founded in 2012 by Lori Erion, FOA began as a small support group with only five family members and has since expanded, holding meetings in six locations across Ohio and North Carolina. The organization runs FOA-LINK, a helpline for individuals and families impacted by addiction, provides emergency assistance to families in kinship care and engages in advocacy work at the local, state and federal levels.

FOA hosts weekly support meetings for families and individuals impacted by addiction and provides one-on-one phone support and community resources.

The Rally 4 Recovery serves as a celebration of recovery, an honoring of individuals and their families who have been impacted by addiction, a vehicle to eliminate stigma, and a source of education and resources for the community.

The event is open to the entire community and will feature several speakers to share personal stories of recovery, perspectives from family members, and messages from local leaders and activists. Programming will culminate with the Rally’s signature sobriety countdown and "BIG Picture."

Anticipating around 2,000 attendees, Rally 4 Recovery will also include local food trucks, raffle drawings, opportunities to sign memory and honor banners, and network with other families and individuals impacted by addiction. Additionally, there will be activities for children, such as face painting and balloon sculpting.

This year's Rally 4 Recovery will take place in downtown Dayton on August 27.

