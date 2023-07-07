Glen Helen Association closes in on $4.25 million fundraising goal

In 2020, the Glen Helen Nature Preserve in Yellow Springs, Ohio, closed with no plans to reopen. The Glen Helen Association reached an agreement with then owner, Antioch College, to buy the more than 1,100 acre preserve. The only thing they were missing was the funds.

So, they began a fundraising campaign and now recently have reached 98% of their $4.25 million fundraising goal.

Nick Boutis is executive director of the Glen Helen Association. He said the success of the campaign shows the community’s support for the Glen.

“This is a place that is loved, that shapes lives,” said Boutis. “And I think there's that awareness that helping us succeed with this campaign will allow that kind of connection with nature to continue.”

The money allowed the Glen Helen Association to purchase the preserve from Antioch college and, recently, reach their last phase of revitalization.

One of the earliest changes was removing the old Antioch power plant from the preserve. Boutis said the ecosystem responded quickly.

“Now that the plant's gone, there's a wetland pond there,” Boutis explained. “It was filled with tadpoles in the spring. Now it's filled with little frogs that have come from the little tadpoles. And it's amazing to watch that transition to a natural area.”

The organization is working to improve its trail system by updating and adding bridges, boardwalks, stone steps and signage.

Boutis hopes this makes trails more accessible.

“What folks can look forward to in the coming year is a lot of additional work on the trails,” Boutis said. “Additional signage that provides people with additional information, particularly for anybody with any sort of mobility limitations. We're working to ensure that before you head out on the trail, you're able to find out what obstacles await you.”

From their newly installed elevated boardwalk, visitors can view the new beaver dam and pond.

The Glen Helen Association has also renovated their buildings and reopened their outdoor education center.