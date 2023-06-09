Resettlement organizations call for support as Dayton celebrates World Refugee Day

As World Refugee Day approaches, organizations in the Dayton region are asking the community to support newcomers.

The Catholic Social Services of Miami Valley has resettled 222 refugees in the Dayton area over the last two months. Most of them are arriving from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Afghanistan and Ukraine.

The organization offers immediate support to incoming refugees, but emphasizes that affordable housing, transportation and job security are among the key challenges newcomers face.

Laura Roesch, the CEO of the agency said that it’s important for everyone to help with the transition.

“We need more landlords to rent for refugees for their housing,” Roesch said. “We need employers to hire and understand what's unique about hiring refugees and being able to and willing to provide extra support around language and work culture. ”

The agency provides resettlement support for 90 days. That’s where local immigrant-led organizations step in.

Ebenezer Healthcare Access supports new immigrants adjusting to language and cultural barriers when accessing healthcare. Jean de Dieu Mukunzi is with the organization and said healthcare providers need to be aware of cultural issues when giving care to new immigrants.

“For example, when teaching the safe sleep method, when you know that in some cultures, parents like to co-sleep with their babies, this will give you an idea of how to customize your campaign,” Mukunzi said.

To commemorate World Refugee Day this year, Welcome Dayton will host a free event to celebrate refugees in our community on June 10th at the Dayton Metro Library. They’ll be accepting donations including clothing, toiletries, bedding and dry groceries for new refugees.