Greater Dayton's Habitat for Humanity supports mom to build her home.

When Olive Uwizeyumuhosa moved to Dayton from Rwanda eight years ago, she dreamt of building a life- a home, a good job, and a new future for her family. Now, one of her dreams is coming true-she will soon be a Habitat for Humanity homeowner. Habitat for Humanity Dayton’s Women Build Program is helping women own their dream home by bringing volunteers together to construct the houses.

When she decided to apply for the Habitat for Humanity program in 2021, Uwizeyumuhosa, a lab technician, wanted her family to live in a home they can call their own, in a much safer environment. She is a mum of two kids- one in pre-school and the other a Health Science major at the University of Dayton.

“I want to live in a different area that I can call my own home, my own house, and that I can have a home for my boys,” said Uwizeyumuhosa. “As a mother, I want something different that is safer.''

To be successful in the program, families have to provide a minimum of 275 hours of volunteer sweat equity by either helping to build other habitat homes or volunteering at Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore.

Families also need to attend 50 hours of educational classes in home ownership and financial literacy. Families then pay $1400 for the home’s taxes and insurance for the first year, before purchasing the house.

Uwizeyumuhosa is already envisioning what living in her home would look like.

“I want to sit on the patio, have a coffee with my boys. The little one runs around a lot, so there is enough big yard for him,” she mused. She loves gardening and is excited to start doing that in her backyard.

When she moved to Dayton from Rwanda with her oldest child, Uwizeyumuhosa had to start all over again. She previously worked as an accountant in Rwanda, but found that it was hard to get a job with her degree in the U.S. She initially found a job working in a factory, but wanted something more.

“It was life changing, but challenging”, said Uwizeyumuhosa, as she reflects on those early days. “It’s not easy to leave home and start from scratch, but I’m glad we made it.”

She decided to enroll at Clark State College where she studied to be a medical lab technician. For Uwizeyumuhosa, starting life in a new country was not initially easy, especially as a single mother. But home ownership would grant her the security she needs for herself and her sons.

David Mauch, the Development Director for Habitat Dayton, said Uwizeyumuhosa’s story is reflective of the type of families that go through the program, who might be conventionally excluded from the path to home ownership.

“It’s the opportunity for people to become homeowners and really build generational wealth,” said Mauch. “They could pass it on to a relative or a child. So it becomes a real asset.”

Uwizeyumohisa hopes that more people can come out to volunteer to help build the homes. Habitat says volunteers do not need to be skilled in construction, and site leaders are present to serve as guides and provide gear.

“It's not like you’re jumping in not knowing what to do, they show you what to do,” Uwizeyumohisa said about the experience. “I love it, especially since I’m building my own home? Come on!”

