Tr-State Antique Market
Tr-State Antique Market
Indiana’s largest antiques & vintage only market is held the first Sunday of the month, May through October. The Market features 200 dealers selling a range of antique, vintage and retro merchandise from a variety of time periods and price points. Vendor displays are indoors and outdoors, so the event is held rain or shine. 6:00AM until 3:00PM. $5.00 adult admission.
Lawrenceburg fairgrounds
$5.00 per adult admission
06:00 AM - 03:00 PM, every 6 months on Sunday through May 03, 2026.
Event Supported By
Tri-State Antique Market
513-702-2680
info@lawrenceburgantiqueshow.com
Artist Group Info
aaronoak1@fuse.net
Lawrenceburg fairgrounds
US 50 and Hollywood Blvd.Lawrenceburg, Indiana 47025