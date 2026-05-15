Ross Education New Student Orientation

Student Orientation Session for newly enrolled students: We'll cover everything you need to know for a great start, including Academics, Attendance, Dress Code, and our Learning Management System. We'll also give you a tour of the campus and classrooms so you know exactly where you're going, and we'll help you set up your new laptop. We try to have some fun, too!

Situated near major educational and research institutions, this city plays a significant role in regional healthcare services. Its medical providers offer a wide range of specialized care and wellness programs. Fairborn is also known for its strong community spirit, recreational opportunities, and scenic trails that encourage outdoor activity. The city's focus on both health and community development makes it a thriving place to live and visit.