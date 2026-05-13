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Music in the Garden

Music in the Garden

Ohio State University Extension Master Gardener Volunteers present local trio Elevate on Monday, May 18th at 7:00 p.m. at the Wingert Tossey Pavilion in Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum. Bring your lawn chairs, tour the gardens, then settle in for a wonderful evening of music. This event is part of the MGV “Meet Me in the Garden” program featuring garden education, musical performances, and wellness offerings. The performance is open to the public and free of charge. For more programs and weather cancellation updates please visit go.osu.edu/clarkmgvmeetmeingarden

Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Mon, 18 May 2026

Event Supported By

Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County
clark.osu.edu

Artist Group Info

Elevate
Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum
1900 Park St.
Springfield, Ohio 45504
https://go.osu.edu/clarkmgvmeetmeingarden