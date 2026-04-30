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Mother's Day Brunch at Whisperz Speakeasy

Mother's Day Brunch at Whisperz Speakeasy

A Mother’s Love is the Seed that Blossoms Forever
Celebrate the mothers in your life with us Sunday, May 10 • 12–3 PM with a memorable afternoon at Whisperz Speakeasy. For $45 per person enjoy a delicious brunch spread, hands-on fun, and keepsakes that bloom long after the day is over.

What’s included:

Savory and sweet brunch favorites served fresh

Create-your-own flower arrangement station — take home a custom bouquet

Seed-planting activity — pot a starter garden she can nurture

Stylish photo background for capturing moments and memories

Exclusive, ticketed entry in an elegant, speakeasy setting

Limited tickets available. Dress code is required and a specialty cocktail & mocktail event menu will be available for purchase. Reserve your spot and make this Mother’s Day one that will grow in her heart forever!

Whisperz Speakeasy
45.00
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 10 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Whisperz Speakeasy
937-312-4864
whisperz1995@gmail.com
www.thedrinkerys.com
Whisperz Speakeasy
926 Watertower Lane
West Carrollton, Ohio 45449
937-312-4864
whisperz1995@gmail.com
www.thedrinkerys.com