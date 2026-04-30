Mother's Day Brunch at Whisperz Speakeasy
Mother's Day Brunch at Whisperz Speakeasy
A Mother’s Love is the Seed that Blossoms Forever
Celebrate the mothers in your life with us Sunday, May 10 • 12–3 PM with a memorable afternoon at Whisperz Speakeasy. For $45 per person enjoy a delicious brunch spread, hands-on fun, and keepsakes that bloom long after the day is over.
What’s included:
Savory and sweet brunch favorites served fresh
Create-your-own flower arrangement station — take home a custom bouquet
Seed-planting activity — pot a starter garden she can nurture
Stylish photo background for capturing moments and memories
Exclusive, ticketed entry in an elegant, speakeasy setting
Limited tickets available. Dress code is required and a specialty cocktail & mocktail event menu will be available for purchase. Reserve your spot and make this Mother’s Day one that will grow in her heart forever!