FUTURE IS NOW X EXPERIENCE – DAYTON EDITION

Sunday, May 24, 2026

5–11 PM

Hosted at the Dayton Society of Artists

We’re excited to host the next edition of the FUTURE IS NOW X EXPERIENCE at the Dayton Society of Artists on Sunday, May 24, from 5–11 PM.

For more than six years, FUTURE IS NOW has brought together live artists and DJs in collaborative, high-energy environments worldwide. We’re thrilled to continue building this experience right here in Dayton and to connect creative communities across cities.

Live Art

Live DJs

Open to the public

All ages welcome

Can’t attend in person?

The event will also be live-streamed at:

https://futureisnowx.com

Join us for an evening of live art, sound, and shared creative energy.