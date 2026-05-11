FUTURE IS NOW X EXPERIENCE – DAYTON EDITION
FUTURE IS NOW X EXPERIENCE – DAYTON EDITION
Sunday, May 24, 2026
5–11 PM
Hosted at the Dayton Society of Artists
We’re excited to host the next edition of the FUTURE IS NOW X EXPERIENCE at the Dayton Society of Artists on Sunday, May 24, from 5–11 PM.
For more than six years, FUTURE IS NOW has brought together live artists and DJs in collaborative, high-energy environments worldwide. We’re thrilled to continue building this experience right here in Dayton and to connect creative communities across cities.
Live Art
Live DJs
Open to the public
All ages welcome
Can’t attend in person?
The event will also be live-streamed at:
https://futureisnowx.com
Join us for an evening of live art, sound, and shared creative energy.
Dayton Society of Artists
05:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sun, 24 May 2026
Dayton Society of Artists
48 High StDAYTON, Ohio 45403
937.228.4532
director@daytondsa.org