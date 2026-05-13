FREE Live Music from Tori Lee Solo

Taking the stage solo this time from 7-11pm on Thursday, May 14th, Tori Lee will enchant with an evening of elegantly reimagined hits and a selection of classic tunes. Tori is the present-day embodiment of a 1920s speakeasy entertainer- dressed for the part and sure to impress with her vocal range, song choices, and lovable banter! Join us early for a night to remember! She’ll perform alongside our $10 Tini Time, where martinis are just ten dollars all night on Thursday!

Please remember, we do not accept reservations. Guests are seated on a first come, first serve basis. We require guests dress in appropriate attire meaning business casual through evening elegance or period appropriate attire, if you wish (jeans are acceptable but must be well-kempt). We are 25 & up and require valid ID for entry!

Don't forget there’s no cover charge but the password is required for entry and can be found on our website! www.thedrinkerys.com