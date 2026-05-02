FREE Live Music from Jeon McConnell & Friends feat. J. Dott

Whisperz Speakeasy presents Jeon McConnell & Friends feat. J. Dott on Saturday, May 2nd from 8-11pm alongside our $10 Tini Time, when all of our premium, handcrafted martinis are just $10!

Please remember, we do not accept reservations. Guests are seated on a first come, first serve basis. We require guests dress in appropriate attire meaning business casual through evening elegance or period appropriate attire, if you wish (jeans are acceptable but must be well-kempt). We are 25 & up and require valid ID for entry!

Please remember, there is no cover charge for FREE LIVE MUSIC at Whisperz Speakeasy but the password is required for entry and can be found on our website!