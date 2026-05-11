FREE Live Music from Classical Guitarist Danny Voris

Classical guitarist Danny Voris joins us on Tuesday, June 2nd, from 7-10 pm. Danny is a local musician, performer, and educator of over 40 years who specializes in instrumental solo music and is sure to knock your socks off with his talent! Join us for an evening of original compositions, classical guitar sensations, small plates, cocktails, and more. He’ll take the stage Tuesday evening, June 2nd, from 7-10 pm alongside our Tuesday night wine specials when wine is 50% off by the glass and 10% off by the bottle all night long!

Please remember, we do not accept reservations. Guests are seated on a first-come, first-serve basis. We require appropriate attire— meaning business casual through evening elegance or period-appropriate attire, if you wish (jeans are acceptable but must be well-kempt). We are 25 & up and require a valid ID for entry!

Please remember, there is no cover charge for FREE LIVE MUSIC at Whisperz Speakeasy, but the password is required for entry and can be found on our website! www.thedrinkerys.com