FREE Live Music from Anthony Saxtone Arrington

Taking the stage from 8-11 pm on Friday, May 15th, for the first time at Whisperz Speakeasy - Anthony Saxtone Arrington joins us for a night to remember!

Please remember, we do not accept reservations. Guests are seated on a first-come, first-serve basis. We require guests dress in appropriate attire, meaning business casual through evening elegance or period-appropriate attire, if you wish (jeans are acceptable but must be well-kempt). We are 25 & up and require a valid ID for entry!

Please remember, there is no cover charge for FREE LIVE MUSIC at Whisperz Speakeasy, but the password is required for entry and can be found on our website!