Celebrate Spring at the 2026 Apple Blossom Festival in Urbana

Join the Johnny Appleseed Educational Center and Museum on Saturday, May 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the annual Apple Blossom Festival. This free, family-friendly event celebrates the legacy of John Chapman amidst the blooming trees of the museum’s memorial orchard.

The 2026 headline program features a unique "Main Tent" rotation starting at 11 a.m., where two regional favorites alternate 30-minute sets. Jim Novak, a celebrated folk singer and "troubadour-historian," will perform original songs from his Crossing Paths with Johnny Appleseed project, while renowned portrayer Bill Grimes brings the "living history" of Johnny Appleseed to life with an authentic character performance.

Festival activities include:

Live Performance: Alternating music and storytelling sets by Novak and Grimes.

Exhibits: Native American artifacts presented by the Blue Jacket Chapter of the Ohio Archaeological Society.

Family Fun: A petting zoo, children’s activities, and local garden vendors.

Museum Tours: Free access to the world’s largest collection of Appleseed memorabilia.

Food: Local favorites including the Fish’n’Chicks food truck.

The festival is located at 518 College Way, Urbana, OH. For more information, visit www.johnnyappleseedmuseum.org.

