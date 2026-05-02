Artist Feedback Forum
Artist Feedback Forum
This Members-only Saturday gathering at The Contemporary Dayton offers artists a welcoming, daytime space to share works in progress and receive thoughtful, constructive feedback. Designed to encourage conversation rather than competition, the event brings together artists at various stages of their practice for guided discussion, close looking, and peer exchange. Rooted in TCD’s commitment to artistic growth and community building, the program provides members with time, space, and support to test ideas, refine their work, and connect with fellow artists and arts professionals in a relaxed, collaborative setting.
The Contemporary Dayton
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Event Supported By
The Contemporary Dayton
(937) 224-3822
cking@thecontemporarydayton.org
Artist Group Info
cking@thecontemporarydayton.org
The Contemporary Dayton
25 W 4th StDayton, Ohio 45402
(937) 224-3822
cking@thecontemporarydayton.org