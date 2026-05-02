Artist Feedback Forum

This Members-only Saturday gathering at The Contemporary Dayton offers artists a welcoming, daytime space to share works in progress and receive thoughtful, constructive feedback. Designed to encourage conversation rather than competition, the event brings together artists at various stages of their practice for guided discussion, close looking, and peer exchange. Rooted in TCD’s commitment to artistic growth and community building, the program provides members with time, space, and support to test ideas, refine their work, and connect with fellow artists and arts professionals in a relaxed, collaborative setting.