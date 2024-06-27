Soybeans are a massive Ohio industry with a $5.3 billion annual impact. To keep thriving, farmers must figure out how to adapt to climate change.
This week, WYSO and NPR member stations across the country are focusing on the search for climate solutions, especially around the future of food.
Member donations help fund this vital climate reporting; it's why your WYSO membership is so valuable. Please join or increase your support today.
-
Te'Lario Watkins, age 16, started his nonprofit in 2020 and now works with seven area farmers.
-
Ohio State is working with Central State, Lincoln University and the University of Missouri on accelerating climate-smart farm solutions.
-
Khara Strum is the new leader of the Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association (OEFFA).
-
Agraria Center for Regenerative Practice partnered with the Black, Indigenous and Farmers of Color Food and Farming Network to offer small-scale farmers in the region an opportunity to learn about farming policy and self-advocacy.
-
While cover crops have a wealth of benefits for soil and crop health, the off-season product could provide shelter for hungry insects that can damage cash crops for farmers.
-
The Rotary Club of Springfield celebrated at its Gourmet Food Truck Competition by supporting a solar-powered outdoor kitchen at the the Jefferson Street Oasis community garden.
-
Local nonprofit Waste-Free Dayton wants to make composting easier with its new free community station.
-
The goal of this plan is to identify high priority projects that can be accomplished in the near future to reduce our region’s carbon footprint.
-
After a recent investment from the Ohio Climate Justice Fund, the nonprofit Green Environmental Outreach hopes to bring more people to learn how to effect change around social and environmental justice.
-
Utility scale solar power is coming to Ohio. The innovative way it could be a boon for sheep farmersOhio has approved over two-dozen utility-scale solar farms across the state this year. That's led solar companies and livestock farmers to work together on what's called solar grazing, a form of agrivoltaics.