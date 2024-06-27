© 2024 WYSO
Mike Starkey harvests soybeans on a 135-acre field in Brownsburg, Indiana Sept. 23, 2022. Starkey practices no-till farming, plants cover crops in between cash crop season and rotates his fields between corn and soybeans as part of a soil health management system.
Brandon O'Connor USDA
/
Flickr
Local & Statewide News
How Ohio soybean farmers are adapting to changing climate
Shay Frank
Soybeans are a massive Ohio industry with a $5.3 billion annual impact. To keep thriving, farmers must figure out how to adapt to climate change.

This week, WYSO and NPR member stations across the country are focusing on the search for climate solutions, especially around the future of food.

