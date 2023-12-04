Aircraft maintenance company will close Vandalia operations

An aircraft maintenance company will close one of its facilities in southwest Ohio.

Stevens Aerospace and Defense Systems says its Vandalia location will close at the end of January. Fifty-four employees will be affected by the closure.

The company sent a notification to the State of Ohio and the City of Dayton on its intentions to close the Vandalia site. It didn’t give a reason for the closure.

Stevens Aerospace and Defense Systems maintains, repairs and refurbishes aircraft. The company is based in South Carolina, and has other locations in Georgia and Tennessee.