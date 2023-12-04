© 2023 WYSO
Aircraft maintenance company will close Vandalia operations

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published December 4, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST
Stevens Aerospace and Defense Systems will close its Vandalia operations at the end of January. The company serviced airplanes such as this Beechcraft Sierra 2n.
Stevens Aerospace and Defense Systems will close its Vandalia operations at the end of January. The company serviced airplanes such as this Beechcraft Sierra.

An aircraft maintenance company will close one of its facilities in southwest Ohio.

Stevens Aerospace and Defense Systems says its Vandalia location will close at the end of January. Fifty-four employees will be affected by the closure.

The company sent a notification to the State of Ohio and the City of Dayton on its intentions to close the Vandalia site. It didn’t give a reason for the closure.

Stevens Aerospace and Defense Systems maintains, repairs and refurbishes aircraft. The company is based in South Carolina, and has other locations in Georgia and Tennessee.
Mike Frazier
